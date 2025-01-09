Excellence In Education - Laura Thaxton - 1/7/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Laura Thaxton, an English teacher at Ionia High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Thaxton was nominated for the award by a student.

“Ms. Thaxton is a teacher who goes out of her way to make sure every single student that not only walks into her classroom, but into the school in general, is cared for. She uses her lunch and planning periods to talk to students who are having a rough day and uses her kindness and sense of humor to make someone’s day. Ms. Thaxton makes sure everyone is included. She makes sure there is a wheelchair accessible bus before going to debate competitions and makes sure everyone has the accommodations they need in order to be in the school musical that she directs. Ms. Thaxton has the biggest heart. The number one rule in her classroom is to take care of each other. The way she brings a sense of safety and kindness to Ionia High School is indescribable.”

Thaxton says the teachers she had throughout her educational journey and the impact she was able to make on peers and students working as a substitute teacher led her to pursue a career as an educator.

“I was encouraged to become a substitute teacher upon graduation by my coworkers at Grand Valley’s Writing Center in 2017 – where I worked as a writing consultant. That was my first taste of being a tutor and teacher’s aide.

Laura Thaxton was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

