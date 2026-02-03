Excellence in Education - LaTasha Thomas - 12/24/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

LaTasha Thomas, an assistant principal at Davison Elementary-Middle School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Thomas was nominated for the award by a former student.

“LaTasha Thomas has dedicated her life and career to serving students, families, and her community with excellence. As both an educator and assistant principal, LaTasha has gone above and beyond to nurture the academic success, personal growth, and confidence of her students. Her influence has extended far beyond the classroom – many of her former elementary students have remained connected with her through the years, crediting her guidance and encouragement as a foundation for their adult achievements and successful careers. LaTasha is not only committed to education but is also a true pillar in her community and church, consistently giving her time, energy, and leadership to uplift others. She balances a busy professional schedule while still investing in relationships that help students and families thrive, demonstrating her belief that education does not end at the school doors.”

Thomas said her desire to develop future leaders inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“Being able to explain concepts in ways to reach each type of learner and to inspire our future leaders are some of the things that attracted me to a career in education. My desire is to equip students with knowledge and skills to become critical thinkers, problem solvers, and innovators.”

LaTasha Thomas was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

