Excellence In Education - Larry D. Lambert II - 5/10/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Larry D. Lambert II, a Teacher at Duke Ellington Conservatory of Music & Art in Detroit, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Lashumbra D. Singleton says, "He works tirelessly to make sure that they have everything that they need to be successful in not only his class but in other classes throughout the school."

Larry shares what it is like to be inspired by his students, "One of the things that all my students want to learn how to do, is do some kind of form of rendering or drawing. So, that connection being able to visually take something that’s in their head and then get it right on paper and be able to impart it the way that they want to? That is probably the most...one of the most rewarding things I’ve done when I work with my students."

Larry was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

