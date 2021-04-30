Excellence in Education - Kristin Markillie

LANSING, Mich. — This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Kristin Markillie from Lakeview School District.

"She only wants what’s best for her students and staff, and it shows. She is such a valuable asset to our school district. She gives her all to the students of Minges Brook Elementary each and every day."

Why do Kristin Markillie go above and beyond the call of duty?

"It really comes back down to the kids though too, so I get to help other teachers help those kids and to be able to see those kids grow and flourish it’s just...that’s what fills my bucket, that’s what keeps me going, and that’s my heart."

Kristin receives a $1500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her class at Minges Brook Elementary School receives a $500 grant. Excellence and Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, providing more than $24 billion to public education since 1972.

