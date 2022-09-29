Excellence In Education - Kristie Holzschu - 09/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kristie Holzschu, a Teacher at Harbor Springs Public Schools, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Her nomination letter states, "Kristie works hard to provide a variety of different activities as well as culminating events. The kids are constantly being challenged and engaged in new learning opportunities."

Kristie responds, "Oh, it is so much fun to be able to teach these kids lifelong skills to keep their bodies healthy even after they're done with school. I try to tell my kids it's important to invest early in fitness and physical activity because it's the one thing that really pays out for your entire life."

Kristie was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook