Excellence In Education - Kristie Clark - 4/21/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kristie Clark, a teacher at Floyd Elementary/Bullock Creek Schools in Midland is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video, Jennifer Brown says, "Kristie’s loyalty and commitment to Bullock Creek students are amazing. Our students, staff, and parents are so fortunate to have her as one of our school counselors."

Krtistie responded, "I love that I am able to help instill in kids that it’s good to take care of your mental health. It’s OK to ask for help when you need it. They’re constantly at my door and I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Kristie was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

