Excellence In Education - Kristi Weber - 3/31/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kristi Weber, a teacher at Saginaw Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video, Nanette Hugan says, "Kristi, if anyone deserves this award it’s you. You challenge your students to always do their best. For over 20 years you’ve encouraged them to push themselves not only at school, in sports, but in the real world."

Kristi responded, "I’m just beyond honored with everything that she said."

Kristi was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

