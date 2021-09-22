Excellence In Education - Kristen Rice - 9/22/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kristen Rice, a teacher at Western School District in Spring Arbor is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Shawnna Breneman says "You are a mainstay in a very unstable time for these kiddos and really cared about their academic growth and making sure that they felt stable and loved and cared for during this time."

Kristen tells us why she chose to become a teacher, "My second grade teacher and really all my elementary teachers were so warm and caring and just created this classroom environment where I felt cared for and comfortable enough to take risks in learning and I just want to make sure that they’re getting that too. And to cheer them on all the way."

Kristen was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

