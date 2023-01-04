Excellence In Education - Kirthmon Dozier Jr. - 01/04/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kirthmon Dozier Jr., High School Baseball Coach at Harper Woods High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Lorenzo Spencer says, "Whether it's on the baseball field or off the baseball field, he's definitely changing lives."

Kirthmon explains what he hopes to give his students that they will remember the rest of their lives, "What it means to be a good person and what it takes to get to the next level. That never to give up on your dreams, no matter how difficult it is, because there's always an opportunity for you to follow your dream. You've got to figure out a different way to do it. And baseball is a common denominator. But I also just want to show them that baseball can take you to different avenues outside of sports."

Kirthmon was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

