Excellence in Education - Kimberly Stevenson - 10/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kimberly Stevenson, a high school science teacher at Davis Aerospace Technical High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Stevenson was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Kimberly Stevenson has been a dedicated high school science teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for more than 25 years. Presently, she is a science teacher at Davis Aerospace Technical High School. Davis Aerospace promotes aerospace and aviation science and gives students experience with flight simulators, drones, and aviation mechanics. In addition to teaching, she has worn several other hats as an educator. She was the facilitator for the STEM 2035 Eco-Justice Club and sponsored the robotics, science fair and speech club. She also chaperoned a group of students to the Michigan Youth in Government conference in Lansing. She was the director of the Green Team and championed other causes such as sustainability and recycling in celebration of Earth Day. She and her students also planted trees in the community with the Greening of Detroit organization. The most exciting opportunity she had was when she chaperoned a group of students for four weeks during an overseas trip to Italy. What is most rewarding as an educator is how amazing it is to see the students move forward into adulthood and mature and grow and become positive contributors to society. Teaching has given Kimberly an unmatched level of knowledge, leadership, and professionalism as well as the ability to overcome any challenge.”

Stevenson said she comes from a family of educators and that inspired her to become an educator.

“Education was always important in my family. My mother was an educator for more than 40 years in the same school district. After graduating from college, I began as a substitute teacher in secondary education. When our district offered an alternative pathway to certification and a master’s degree, I jumped at the chance to secure and complete my credentials in education. I feel like I have a duty and a responsibility to our students to give them the best education possible. I was very fortunate to be raised in an environment that emphasized the importance and benefits of getting a good education and feel privileged to share that with my students.”

Kimberly Stevenson was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

