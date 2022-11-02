Excellence In Education - Kimberly Matthews - 11/2/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kimberly Matthews, a Teacher at Charles R. Drew Transition Center in Detroit, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Lauren Politis says, "She specializes in autism, and I see her changing lives every day. She is so determined and ambitious."

Kimberly shares what she would hope to would happen when she sees one of her students in 20 years, "Well, first of all, they're most of the time non-verbal, so all I need them - if they see me and their eyes light up. They can't tell me "Ms. Matthew, thank you," but I know they appreciate it."

Kimberly was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

