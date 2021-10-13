Excellence In Education - Kim Reid - 10/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kim Reid, a teacher at Bullock Creek Elementary School in Midland is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Francine Arens says, "It just makes the world of difference when you know and can see that a person cares as much as she does about each and every one of them. Thank you, Mrs. Reid. We love you."

Kim tells us why she chose to become a teacher, "I really think I’m able to make a difference. I think the kids come to school with all different backgrounds and some kids have a lot of positive role models and others do not and if I can be a positive role model and make a difference in a child’s life…it’s all worth it."

Kim was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook