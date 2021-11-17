Excellence In Education - Kim McClain - 11/3//21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kim McClain, a teacher at Schoolkraft Elementary School in Waterford is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Samantha Stahl says, "Kim deserves this award after all the hard work she put in from going from a reading room resource teacher to being a virtual teacher for a class of more than 30 students during a pandemic last year."

Kim talks about how she wants to be remembered as a teacher, "I want my students to remember that they had fun when they were in my classroom. I want them to remember they felt smart. I want them to remember that they were confident in our classroom, and I want them to know that their teacher cared about them."

Kim was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

