Excellence In Education - Khadije Kourani - 2/14/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Khadije Kourani, a Teacher at Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination letter it states, "Her unwavering dedication to student success and holistic development is remarkable. She consistently creates an engaging and impactful learning environment.”

Khadije shares "My goal as an educator is to inspire all the students to be leaders, educate them in a positive and inclusive environment, and celebrate every single accomplishment.”

Khadije was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook