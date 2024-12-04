Excellence In Education - Kevin Barkholz - 12/3/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kevin Barkholz, AP Language and Composition teacher at Jackson High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Kevin Barkholz was nominated for the award by a student.

“Mr. Barkholz has made a big impact on not just my education, but my life in general. He has passion and genuine care in his work and that is obvious in the way that he teaches. He teaches not to hand out assignments and grade them, but to actually get us to understand the information so we can apply it in different categories of our lives. He has completely changed my perspective of learning, and how to be a student. I have never been so impacted by a teacher in my 13 years of grade school like he has impacted me. I will forever be grateful and remember the skills he has taught me. He pushed me and all of his other students out of our comfort zone, and it forced us to consistently improve our writing and listening skills. I cannot think of a better teacher to receive this award.”

Barkholz says teachers he had in school inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“Some of the personalities in my schooling helped shape my appreciation not just for learning, but opportunity. When we are young, we all need adults in our lives that give us chances to succeed, but more importantly, chances to fail. I was fortunate to have teachers, coaches, and professors that challenged me, yet also found ways to share their humility and patience.”

Kevin Barkholz was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

