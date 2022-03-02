Excellence In Education - Kera Howell - 3/2/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kera Howell, a Teacher at Ithaca High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Koni Howell says, "I nominated Kera Howell for the Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Award, because she is making a significant impact in the lives of Ithaca Junior/Senior high school students"

Kera explains why she teaches, "I chose to go into agriculture education, because I have a passion for the environment. I have a passion for finding out where our food comes from, and I want to help kids in middle school and high school understand that they have an impact as a consumer, and how we can learn more about agriculture in the state of Michigan."

Kera was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

