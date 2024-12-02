Excellence In Education - Kelly Seidl - 11/26/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kelly Seidl, is a second-grade teacher at Blissfield Elementary School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Kelly Seidl was nominated for the award by a parent of a former student.

“Kelly Seidl is not just a teacher; she’s a superhero in the classroom! Her passion for teaching is contagious — she brings so much energy and creativity to every lesson. Kelly goes the extra mile for her students, always finding new ways to make learning fun and exciting. What really sets Kelly apart is how she treats her students like family. She cares deeply about each one, making sure they feel supported and valued every step of the way. It’s not just about academics with Kelly; she’s there for their emotional well-being too, cheering them on through challenges and celebrating their successes like a proud parent. Kelly’s dedication is unmatched. She spends endless hours planning lessons, staying late to help students who need extra support, and even showing up to their games and performances. Her commitment to their success is truly inspiring. Thanks to Kelly, her students don’t just learn — they thrive. She sets high standards and believes in their potential, pushing them to do their best while providing the encouragement they need to believe in themselves. In our community, Kelly is a beacon of positivity and excellence. She’s not just shaping minds; she’s shaping futures. Her impact goes beyond the classroom, leaving a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to know her. Kelly Seidl embodies everything that makes a teacher extraordinary — passion, dedication, and a heart of gold.”

Seidl was drawn to a career as an educator because of her love for children and learning.

“I discovered that my love of children drew me to teaching and that my own love of learning made me passionate about teaching. I entered the profession because I was eager to make a difference — people tend to remember their teachers for an entire lifetime, long after school is over. Others are often inspired by a teacher early in their education like I was, and I know that my teacher made a positive impact on me. I hope that I am seen as a leader, a mentor, or even a surrogate parental figure at times. I want to make a difference in the lives of children.”

Kelly Seidl was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

