Excellence In Education - Kelly Sanborn - 3/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kelly Sanborn, a Teacher at Kuehn-Haven Middle School in Montrose, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Rhonda Barber says, "It is a real-world hands-on experience in her classroom that engages all kids. They just love to come to science class."

Kelly shares what she hopes her students take from their experience in her class, "That they loved it. That they looked at science with that new set of eyes. That they look at the world with a new set of a eyes. That they’re not stopping learning, and because I use place-based learning, that they’re making a difference in the world."

Kelly was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook