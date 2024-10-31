Excellence In Education - Kelly Herberholz - 10/29/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kelly Herberholz, teaches science at Dakota High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Herberholz was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“What makes Ms. Herberholz stand out above other excellent teachers is her commitment not only to her students in chemistry and AP chemistry but in her work to establish a positive school culture both inside and out of her classroom. Ms. Herberholz sends a postcard home with a positive or encouraging note to each of her 120+ students. Each day, for every hour, she greets students at the door as they enter her classroom. But what is truly outstanding is her commitment to school culture. As the Student Government advisor, she plans and executes events to build community among students. She has put in a lot of thought and energy into developing an advisory period at Dakota High School which will be piloted this school year. She is also a member of the School Improvement Staff Morale committee and helps to build community within our seemingly large staff. It is hard to really put into words all she does or the genuine passion she has for education and fostering positive relationships. Working with her makes me a better educator.”

Herberholz says a career in education allows her to combine all her passions.

“When thinking about what career to pursue, education just made perfect sense for me. It allowed me to combine my passion for science, leadership, and serving my community. Growing up, I had wonderful experiences in school and excellent teachers. I was always drawn to science classes. I love the analytical aspects of science and the opportunity to experiment and use problem solving skills. I also love collaborating and working with others towards a common goal. Teaching is the perfect opportunity for me to work with young people, share my passion for science, and guide students in working towards their goals.”

Kelly Herberholz was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

