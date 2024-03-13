Excellence In Education - Kellie Jo West - 3/12/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kellie Jo West, a third-grade teacher at Winans Elementary School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

West was nominated for the award by the parent of a former student.

“My daughter came into Ms. West’s class well below grade level, and because of Ms. West’s encouragement and support, she is now a bit above grade level. Ms. West treats her students as individuals and teaches to their needs. She is warm and kind to both students and parents. She gives parents the tools needed to help students at home and regularly contacts parents with progress.”

Kellie Jo shares she was in elementary school when she was drawn to pursue education as a career. Connecting on a personal level with her students is West’s favorite part of her day.

Kellie Jo West was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

