Excellence In Education - Keith Schulte - 3/10/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Keith Schulte, a teacher at Elk rapids High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. A letter from his nominator states, "Keith exemplifies what it means to be an outstanding physical education teacher. His dedication to all his students is what separates him from others."

Keith responded, "I just really try to help students become more than what they think they can. I think if you come to my classroom, you hear the kids talk all the time about how I’m going to push you past comfortable. That’s just kind of always been my approach and I’ve always looked at each individual student as an opportunity to create the best possible human being we can."

Keith was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

