Excellence In Education - Keith Kadwell - 12/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Keith Kadwell, a Teacher at Lakewood High School in Lake Odessa, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Lisa Viselli says, "I think to be a young adult, to have a teacher who believes in you so fiercely - that's something that they will always carry with them. It's going to echo throughout their lives."

Keith tells us about what he hopes his students take away from him personally and from being a part of his classroom, "I mean, I hope it's all about them. Not anything about me personally. I think that I try really hard to help them see that my opinion or my voice is just that - it's my opinion and my voice, and I want to hear their opinions and their voices."

Keith was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

