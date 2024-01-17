Excellence In Education - Katie Stebelton - 1/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Katie Stebelton, a Teacher at Davis Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video from a friend says, "She is a teacher at Hillsdale Community School. She is also the middle school sideline cheer coach, middle school competitive cheer coach, and former girls’ varsity soccer coach. She also is union President, an afternoon tutor, and has been a mentor to multiple teachers, among many, many other things. Katie is a wonderful friend and colleague of mine. She is an amazing teacher and leader with high-quality leadership skills.”

Katie says "“My kindergarten teacher, Mrs. LaValley, inspired me to be a teacher. I had other teachers during my K-12 education at Cass City Schools who continued my drive to be a teacher. The students continue to drive me to love my career. Even on the worst day, you have a kid who will say something funny, have an ‘aha moment,’ or remind you that you are amazing. I keep a binder in my desk with every letter I have received as a teacher. On the really tough days, I read through them.”

Katie was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

