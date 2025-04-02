Excellence In Education - Kathy Vogel - 4/2/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kathy Vogel, is middle school English language arts teacher at Northview Crossroads Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Vogel was nominated for the award by the parent of a former student.

“For as long as I’ve known her, Kathy Vogel has packed a personal agenda along with her lunch for school every day. Tucked alongside lesson plans and seating charts is an unspoken goal of enriching not only the minds of her students, but their hearts as well. Kathy’s subtle, yet infectious methods, imitated by fellow staff, parents, and community, have established our middle school as an enviable beacon of character development within our district and beyond. We are united in crediting Kathy alone – an optimistic, hardworking “personality plus” dynamo – for leading us from sidelines admiration to cautious participation to full blown embrace of her successful mission to graduate young adults capable not only academically, but in the art of being better human beings. An open invitation to Kathy’s classroom exists for students uncomfortable with the turbulent lunchroom. It’s a peaceful, welcoming haven for those needing that respite. Kathy’s efforts to spotlight hidden talent, nurture unrealized goals, and advocate for the voiceless began to attract imitation from staff.”

Vogel said she knew from a young age that she wanted to be an educator.

“Growing up I always knew that I was destined to pursue a career in education. The real question wasn’t if I would teach but who i would teach. My mom recognized in my personality that I was more suited to teach older students because of their wit and curiosity. I was attracted to that challenge and have learned that education is more about building relationships and not just teaching content.”

Kathy Vogel was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

