Excellence In Education - Kathy Nolfo - 4/7/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kathy Nolfo, a teacher at Macomb Intermediate School District in St. Clair Shores is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video, Abbie Junge says, "I had a little guy who wasn’t ever going to be ready to go to junior high and now he’s excited to be the big boy that Miss Kathy’s helped make and prepare. And she is ever so deserving of this."

Kathy responded, "These students are mine. They’re mine forever. I still am in contact with so many...like...students I’ve had 10 years ago. It’s a great, great life to be a teacher."

Kathy was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

