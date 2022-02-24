Excellence In Education - Kathy Kumpula - 2/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kathy Kumpula, a Teacher at Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary in Lake Linden is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Jack Johnson says, "I think anybody in education would make an argument to say that a school’s greatest resources are its teachers and Mrs. Kumpula is one of those teachers that is inevitably a huge asset to our district."

Kathy responds, "Thank you, Mr. Johnson, for that. That’s greatly appreciated. I just do what I do because I care about the kids. I don’t do it for recognition. It’s just I care about them, and I want the best for them I want them all to succeed."

Kathy was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

