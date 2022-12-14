Excellence In Education - Kathy Jagusch - 12/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kathy Jagusch, a Teacher at Lakes Elementary in Hartland, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Her nomination letter states, "I've never met a woman this compassionate about her students in our family. If everyone was like Mrs. Jagusch, the world would be much better. No one deserves it more than her."

Kathy tells us why she thinks it is so important to let students know how special they are, "Before I can teach anybody, I have to make that connection with them. Once they know that I really, truly care about them, I can teach anybody anything, but they need to know that I'm there for them."

Kathy was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

