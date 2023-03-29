Excellence In Education - Kathryn Kluzak - 3/29/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kathryn Kluzak, a Teacher at Robert L. Green Elementary in East Lansing, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Madison Brosky says, "Congratulations. I'm so proud of you. This award could not have gone to anybody else. Thank you for helping me become the teacher I’ve always wished to be."

Kathryn shares why she goes above and beyond, "My kindergarten teacher did that for me. When I was in kindergarten, my family was just going through some stuff, and my kindergarten teacher stepped up. I remember she came to my house. If I can do that for my students - if I can be there in school, outside of school, whenever they need me - that's something that they're going to carry with them like I have."

Kathryn was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

