Excellence In Education - Kathleen Sexton - 11/22/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kathleen Sexton, a Teacher at Robinson Elementary School in Grand Haven is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Mauren MacQueen says, "In a time when teachers are under enormous pressure over circumstances they have no control over, Kathleen could always be counted on to put kids first."

Kathleen shares what she hopes a former student would say to her when she runs into them, "“Being in your class Mrs. Sexton was fun and I remember you always being there for us, and teaching us to be kind, considerate people first and foremost.”

“You can be anything!” I always tell them, but most importantly you need to be kind to others.

Kathleen was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

