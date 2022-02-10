Excellence In Education - Katherine Dana - 2/9/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Katherine Dana, a Teacher at Hopkins Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Alexis Koopman says, "She’s an outstanding teacher and she cares so deeply about each and every one of her students and she goes out of her way every day to make sure all of her students feel safe and welcome in her classroom."

Katherine explains what this nomination means, "I think that takes a lot of courage to not only, you know, to come on the news and share that story but it takes an enormous amount of kindness and I think those are two things that the world needs more of - courage and kindness and that’s one of my students and she represents those two things. And the world is so much better for having her in it."

Katherine was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook