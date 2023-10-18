Excellence In Education - Kasydra Goode-Tibbs - 10/18/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Kasydra Goode-Tibbs, Principal at Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In their nomination video Ayanna Washington and Terry Bill said, "We chose Miss Tibbs for the Excellence in Education Award because she always makes staff and students her number one priority. In addition, she always makes herself available, so that way her staff and students can always voice their concerns."

Kasydra shares what it is like watching a student blossom in her school, "That is why I go every day. That is my inspiration and it never gets old. This is my 29th year in education, and watching students grow and learn, and knowing that I can be a part of their development and helping them to become their best selves is why I go."

Kasydra was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

