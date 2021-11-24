Excellence In Education - Karla McCutcheon - 11/24/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Karla McCutcheon, a teacher at Marquette Area Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Holly Warchock says, "We are so very fortunate to have her in our building every day helping students become the best possible person that they can become. Every district deserves to have someone like Karla. We are fortunate enough to have her in ours"

Karla explains what motivates her, "To just got throughout my day, be involved with kids and do stuff after school through coaching and reffing it’s just such a bonus and it doesn’t feel like work. It just feels like a fun thing to do every day"

Karla was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

