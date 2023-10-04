Excellence In Education - Joshua Etheridge - 10/3/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Joshua Etheridge, a Teacher at Heartland Consolidated Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Breanna Zaborowski says, "Overall, he believes in us as students, but also as creative thinkers and future artists."

Joshua shares how life can change with creativity in his students, "Oh, my gosh. Yeah, yeah. And not just the ones that go on to art college, but the ones that go on into the medical industry or something like that. I think art is huge. Creativity is huge no matter what you choose to do."

Joshua was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

