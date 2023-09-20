Excellence In Education - Jordan Paterson - 9/19/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jordan Paterson, a teacher at Inland Lakes School in Indian River is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Sarah Furman says, "In addition to holding students accountable for excellent behavior and achievement, he has started the ILS News program - a student-led, student-created, and student-produced weekly news program that airs to all students in our district every Monday."

Jordan shares what he hopes a current student would say about their experience in his classroom 20 years from now, "It's really awesome to hear from them and to hear about the student that was terrified of my debate project, and I pretty much had to drag onto stage. And, you know, now she's the valedictorian giving a speech at her school. It’s things like that that are really nice."

Jordan was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

