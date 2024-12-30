Excellence In Education - Jonathan Stolle - 12/24/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jonathan Stolle, a Student Services Advisor at Howell High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Stolle was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Mr. Stolle goes above and beyond in everything that he does. He is exactly what this world needs more of as an educator. Mr. Stolle’s job title is Student Services Advisor, and he is perhaps the greatest school leader that I have encountered in my 16-year career. As a part of his regular job, Mr. Stolle is constantly empowering students to make good decisions and reflect on how their actions impact themselves and the community around them. He is a master at building positive and trusting relationships with students and the entire school community. He is unique in that he can balance teaching students how to be accountable while still showing a tremendous amount of love and care for every student that he works with.”

Stolle says he wanted to be an educator because of the positive influence his teachers had on him and that helping students find what they are passionate about is what drives him to be an educator.

“I wanted to be an educator because so many educators had a positive influence on my upbringing. I wanted to be a positive influence for others in the same way so many of my teachers were for me.

“Helping students find what they are passionate about and making a difference in the community is what drives me to be an educator and keeps me going.”

Jonathan Stolle was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

