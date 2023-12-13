Excellence In Education - John Klak 12/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

John Klak, a Teacher at Mount Pleasant High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Robert B. Kemmerling says, "I’ve seen firsthand the many hours he has spent with theater – teaching, directing, and producing over 100 productions, inspiring many to pursue careers in theater."

John shares what it means to know that he continues to make such a big impact on people's lives, "I had a parent of a former student come up and see me one day and say, “You saved my son’s life.” Unbeknownst to me, her son had been suicidal. I saw this kid and went, “You need to come out for the fall play, you’re a theater kid whether you know it or not,” and through that he found a group of friends and that was what walked him back from that kind of ideation."

John was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

