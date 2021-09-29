Excellence In Education - JoAnn Agosta - 9/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

JoAnn Agosta, a teacher at L'anse Creuse School District in Macomb is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Nicole Palmeri says "Your enthusiasm that you brought last year was incredible. You never missed a beat and you made Vinny feel welcome on his first year there. Everything you did for him was amazing. We can’t thank you enough."

JoAnn tells us why she chose to become a teacher, "I’m passionate about teaching little ones. I feel like it is the job I was meant to do, and I love every day of it."

JoAnn was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

