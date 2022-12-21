Excellence In Education - Jill Ford - 12/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.
Jill Ford, a Teacher at Willow Ridge Elementary in Grand Ledge, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Andrew Ford says, "She's a hard worker. I've seen her put in a lot of hours after school investing in her children. She's respected by her peers. She's a leader amongst her peers and has an excellent reputation."
Jill tells us why she takes on extra duties like Alfie, "I know that something like Alfie is going to make a difference in kids’ lives, and that's why I went into education - because I want to make a difference in kids’ lives"
Jill was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!
