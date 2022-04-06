Excellence In Education - Jessica Lafler - 4/6/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jessica Lafler, a Teacher at Twin Rivers Elementary School in Muir, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Her nomination letter states, "You work 10 to 12 hours a day every day to prepare for the next day"

Jessica tells us what she would like her students to take with them when they leave her class, "I guess it would be that knowledge is so powerful and once you learn something, no one can ever take that away from you, so just keep on learning and keep on being brilliant students and you’ll be successful in life."

Jessica was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

