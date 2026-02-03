Excellence in Education - Jessi Koehler - 12/17/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jessi Koehler, a elementary STEM teacher at Freeland Elementary School and Freeland Learning Center, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Koehler was nominated for the award by members of the Freeland community.

“Jessi has a truly special gift for making each day in her classroom a magical, meaningful experience for every child she encounters. One of the most inspiring aspects of Jessi’s teaching is the way she uses dramatic play as a powerful tool for learning. Whether it’s transforming the classroom into a post office, a veterinarian’s clinic, or a space station, Jessi creates immersive environments that invite children to take on roles, explore new ideas, and engage their imaginations. This kind of play is not only fun, but it also lays the foundation for literacy, math, and social-emotional learning in ways that are deeply engaging and developmentally appropriate. Beyond imagination, Jessi encourages curiosity and problem solving through open-ended play and thoughtful questions. She doesn’t give answers, she inspires students to seek them out. Whether they’re building, pretending, or navigating social scenarios, Jessi guides students to think critically, collaborate, and try new solutions. She respects their ideas, celebrates their efforts, and helps them see challenges as opportunities. What sets Jessi apart most, however, is the genuine joy she brings into the classroom each and every day. You can feel it when you walk through the door. Children are smiling, laughing, and thriving under her care. She brings warmth, patience, and creativity to everything she does, and it radiates out to her students, her colleagues, and even the community as a whole. Children often come home excited to share not just what they learned, but how much fun they had doing it.”

Koehler said her parents inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“I grew up in a house where helping and teaching others was just a part of our everyday. Both my parents coached and my mom worked as a paraprofessional, and I was lucky enough to see the impact that they had on others and the community. As a kid, I always found myself drawn to working with younger kids and peers, whether it was helping out in class, mentoring, or just naturally stepping into a leadership role with my peers. I also had a lot of amazing teachers and coaches growing up who made a huge difference in my life, and that always stuck with me. I knew that I also wanted to coach a bit, too, and teaching gave me the chance to combine that with something else I’ve always loved – being creative. It all just seemed to fit for me.”

Jessi Koehler, was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook