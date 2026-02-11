Excellence in Education - Jennifer Miller - 02/11/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jennifer Miller, a K-5 Academic Interventionist at Fowlerville Elementary School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Miller was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Jennifer is a passionate, innovative, and dedicated educator whose impact on students, colleagues, and the broader school community exemplifies the highest standards of teaching excellence. Jennifer has continually demonstrated her commitment to student success through both academic achievement and personal growth for over a decade in our district. Jennifer first started at our district as a kindergarten teacher. I not only had the pleasure of working with Jennifer as a colleague, but she was also my child’s teacher. She created the ultimate learning environment for all students who entered her classroom. Her genuine love for teaching and the students was exhibited every day. The foundations and love for learning she instilled with our youngest learners is still talked about amongst our community. Her classroom was always held in the highest regard and everyone wanted to have Mrs. Miller as a teacher.

For the past two years Jennifer has served as an academic interventionist. She has had to overcome health challenges over the past few years and continues to come to school and be a bright light for staff and students despite her own personal challenges. Her ability to connect with staff and students in this new role is superior. She is not just a great teacher—she is a transformative force in education.”

Miller said her desire to have an impact on her community attracted her to a career in education.

“I knew that I wanted to work with people in a way that allows me to contribute to the community. I am a life-long learner and the idea of encouraging students to engage in the world around them and find what sparks their interest led me to a career in education. The more years I taught, the more research I studied and classes I took to really learn about best practices in teaching reading. There is nothing like helping a student to unlock the world around them by teaching them to read. It opens doors for a full life of their choosing.”

Jennifer Miller was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

