Excellence in Education - Jennifer Farmer - 01/14/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jennifer Farmer, a teacher and principal at the one-room Big Jackson Public School (BJPS), is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Farmer was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“BJPS is a one-room schoolhouse serving kindergarten to fifth-grade students. Jennifer Farmer is new this year at BJPS. She is doing an amazing job at pulling all of the curriculum together and all resources to have all grades running effectively for the students being served. It’s a huge task to gather all of this along with enrichments, STEM, STEAM, physical education, art, and music each week, as well as the reading, writing, and meeting the special educational components/goals for some of its students as well. BJPS is in a very rural location serving a very economically disadvantaged population. Jennifer spends many hours each day early at school before the school day begins at 8 a.m. and stays late after the 3 p.m. school day. It’s not uncommon to find her there at the school on the weekend as well. This school, these children’s lives, are her passion, as well as the teachers and staff that work there. I am a better person to be working alongside Jennifer in the classroom.”

Farmer said she was called to education because of her desire to teach and mentor.

“I entered the field as a second career. I worked in business after college and wasn’t fulfilled. I was reflecting and realized I was continually seeking out positions where I could train and mentor new employees. I had the opportunity to join the AmeriCorps Partners in Education program, and every day that I worked with the students and staff I filled my bucket along with theirs. My father’s oldest sister, my Aunt Coralee Haas, was an elementary teacher, and she has always been one of my biggest influences. Along with her, I’ve had many role models, both relatives and friends who are teachers and leaders, who have inspired me to continue and grow in this field. I enjoy working with students of all ages, including adults. Every time I see that light of understanding turn on in someone’s eyes after we dig deep into a topic, every time a student tells me they love a subject after we study it, I deepen my resolve to continue. I want families to trust that we are helping their students become contributing citizens, with the knowledge to succeed in whatever path they choose.”

Jennifer Farmer, was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

