Excellence in Education - Jeff Snody - 03/18/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jeff Snody, a middle school science teacher at Sarah Banks Middle School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Snody was nominated for the award by a student.

“Mr. Snody is the kind of teacher who changes lives. He does much more than teach lessons, he supports his students, builds their confidence, and makes school a better place for everyone. His kindness, hard work, and positive attitude make him stand out as an amazing teacher who truly deserves recognition. He always takes time to help anyone who needs it. If a student is struggling, he never gives up on them. He explains things clearly, gives extra help when needed, and makes sure every student understands the material. He listens, he encourages, and he makes each student feel important. In his classroom, everyone feels accepted, respected, and supported. Mr. Snody also plays a big role in the school community. He helps other teachers, joins school events, and supports students outside of class. Whether he’s giving advice, cheering students on, or simply being there when someone needs him, he always shows that he cares. His positive attitude makes the school a better, friendlier place. Teachers like Mr. Snody are rare. He is fun, understanding, and dedicated. He believes in his students and helps them believe in themselves. His actions make a real difference every single day.”

Snody said he was driven to become an educator so he could help students reach their potential.

“When I was younger, I would help my friends when they were struggling in school. It was rewarding to help them overcome challenges and realize that with a little extra work, they could reach their true potential. That experience really impacted me in a positive way, and I knew I wanted to do that for the rest of my life. Helping students work through challenges and seeing the proud smiles of accomplishment is something that never gets routine or old. It really keeps me motivated to help students each day!”

Jeff Snody was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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