Excellence in Education - Jeff Burgess - 11/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jeff Burgess, a math teacher and department chair at East Lansing High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Burgess was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Jeff Burgess is a passionate and dedicated mathematics teacher and the department chair at East Lansing High School. His impact goes far beyond the classroom. Through his energy, leadership, and commitment, he has become a vital part of the academic success and positive culture at the school and in the community. Mr. Burgess sets a high standard for academic achievement. As Math Department Chair, he plays a key role in shaping curriculum, supporting fellow teachers, and raising expectations for all math students. He maintained an active partnership with William Schmidt with the Michigan State University math department, which helped bring additional resources and enrichment opportunities to his students. He is one of the most popular teachers in the building, and his classes consistently fill up with a waiting list of students hoping to get in. Jeff is deeply committed to supporting students in every way possible. He volunteers hundreds of hours each year with the East Lansing Basketball Club, an organization that provides over $30,000 annually to benefit the community. These funds support youth sports, high school athletic teams, foreign language trips, the East Lansing Public Library, and many other local causes. His dedication to giving back shows his belief in building a strong and supportive environment for all students and families. Mr. Burgess brings an energy to school that is impossible to miss. You can hear him teaching from down the hall, and students describe his classes as exciting and full of life. Each day is like a rollercoaster in the best possible way, filled with enthusiasm, laughter, and learning. His passion for teaching motivates students to be present, involved, and ready to learn. His positivity spreads to colleagues as well, inspiring those around him to bring their best every day. The results of Mr. Burgess’s work speak for themselves. Students in his classes show strong growth in understanding, confidence, and performance. The success of his AP Stats course is just one example of how his teaching methods make a real difference. Through his continued learning and university partnerships, he brings rigor and relevance to his instruction. He helps students think critically, communicate clearly, and believe in their own ability to succeed. The daily AP experiences are a ton of fun.”

Burgess said tutoring classmates in high school and making a difference in student's lives inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“I was attracted to a career in education as I tutored classmates in mathematics while I was in high school. I also was drawn to being a teacher as I wanted to be able to make a difference in students’ lives. Both of my brothers are teachers, and I see them helping others.”

Jeff Burgess was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

