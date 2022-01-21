Excellence In Education - Jeff Boyer - 1/19/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jeff Boyer, a teacher at Forest View Elementary in East Lansing is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Deanna Henry says, "I nominated Mr. Boyer because he doesn’t just care about the kids this year, he cares about them being successful down the road as well."

Jeff responded "I care about my students. I care what they do. That’s why I am a teacher. I care about the outcome of what they do and what they learn and that they want to keep learning."

Jeff was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

