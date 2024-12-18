Excellence In Education - Jeannette Aerts - 12/17/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jeannette Aerts, a fourth-grade teacher at Minges Brook Elementary is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Aerts was nominated for the award by the principal of her school.

“Jeanette’s students consistently achieve some of the highest test scores in Calhoun County and surrounding areas, reflecting her dedication to academic rigor and student success. Beyond academic performance, Jeanette goes above and beyond to meet the diverse needs of her students. She is known for staying late at the school to refine her lessons, ensuring that they are not only engaging, but also tailored to the individual learning styles of her students. Her commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive classroom environment is evident in the way she prioritizes students’ well-being, helping each child build confidence and a love for learning. Jeanette is not only an outstanding educator but also a compassionate, trauma-informed teacher who understands the importance of supporting the whole child. She recognizes that many students face challenges outside the classroom, and she is dedicated to creating a safe, nurturing environment where all children feel valued and understood. Her trauma-informed approach ensures that her students’ emotional needs are addressed, allowing them to thrive both academically and personally. Jeanette’s love for her students is at the heart of everything she does.”

Aerts says volunteering in her own child’s classroom led her to pursue a career in education.

“I was a volunteer in my child’s classroom, and a teacher thought I would be good at teaching. I was taking classes for accounting but found myself changing my career choice to education. I love that I can make a difference in a child’s life. Seeing students reach their potential and boosting their self-esteem is rewarding.”

Jeannette Aerts was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook