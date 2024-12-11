Excellence In Education - Jason Pesamoska - 12/10/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jason Pesamoska, a principal at West Maple Elementary School. The school is part of Birmingham Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Pesamoska was nominated for the award by a parent of a current student.

“Mr. Pez, as he’s referred to, is beyond an incredible educator and administrator of the school. West Maple is not a small school, yet he manages to be at every corner of it, all the time, before, during and after school. He knows every kid’s name in the school and every kid feels loved and respected by him. Equally as important, the kids feel safe when he’s around. His love and care for the entire school, inclusive of kids that attend the school, their siblings and entire families is beyond incredible. He simply has a pulse on the entire operation and does it with a love, care and respect I’ve never seen before. I am 100% confident that every kid and parent who has interacted with him feels the same.”

Pesamoska says the opportunity to create an environment where students can thrive led him to pursue a career in education.

“The privilege to work alongside children, and now adults, to expand their horizons and abilities past what they may have ever thought was imaginable is what attracted me to a career in education. I wanted to be a listening ear and a kind heart in times of need and create an environment where all can thrive.”

Jason Pesamoska was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

