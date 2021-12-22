Excellence In Education - Jason Applegate - 12/22/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jason Applegate, a teacher at Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Emily Anderson says, "Mr. Applegate’s strongest suit is the fact that he creates an environment where students can be authentically themselves. They feel heard. They feel seen"

Jason tells us what he hopes his students remember about him "I think I want them to remember that I was authentic. That they know who I am and what I’m about. And when I said things to them that that was from the heart and that they can believe that about themselves. I think that’s what I would want more than anything else."

Jason was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

