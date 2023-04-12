Excellence In Education - Janine Scott - 4/12/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Janine Scott, a Teacher at Davis Aerospace Technical High School in Detroit, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination letter it states, "She has sacrificed a lot. Not only has she sacrificed in her personal life, but she also sacrifices daily to ensure that her students have the best education possible."

Janine shares how she keeps up her energy, "It's easy when you have kids that you love. My kids come from really tough environments sometimes, but they make it. How can you not be inspired? How can you not be inspired when you watch a child whose life might not be the easiest make it to school every day and try to learn?"

Janine was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook