Excellence in Education - Jacob Dohrmann - 02/18/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Jacob Dohrmann, a middle school STEAM teacher at Reese Middle School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Dohrmann was nominated for the award by the parent of a student and school board member.

“Mr. Dohrmann is a dynamic middle school STEAM educator whose enthusiasm and commitment consistently inspire students to pursue excellence across disciplines. As the founder of the ROVE student group, a K–12 STEM education club, he’s cultivated a space for curiosity and innovation. His involvement in the Reese Summer Migrant Program, coaching roles, and leadership as a school play director reflect his unwavering dedication to providing students with diverse, enriching opportunities, including access to the arts. Calling him passionate barely scratches the surface. One of the hallmarks of Mr. Dohrmann’s teaching is his ability to transform learning into joyful, hands-on experiences that spark genuine excitement for STEAM. Whether racing RC cars on weekends with kids, or if it’s trading quirky pins from his legendary fanny pack or tapping trees to make syrup for a celebratory pancake breakfast, his classroom is a place where creativity meets connection. Students light up around him energized, engaged, and eager to learn.”

Dohrmann said his desire to make a difference in students’ lives attracted him to a career in education.

“I started out of high school working with migrant students for Reese Summer Migrant program. The program and the people were amazing to work with. I originally started college thinking I was going to be a meteorologist, but I felt a calling to help make a difference in students’ lives. The relationships and impact I’m able to be a part of with students drew me to pursue a career in education. Helping students realize their potential, exposing them to new opportunities, and being part of academic and extracurricular activities which open the world to students in our small community motivates me every day.”

Jacob Dohrmann was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

